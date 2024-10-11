Celebrity News October 11, 2024
Olympian Scotty James & Singer Chloe Stroll Welcome Baby Boy
It’s a boy for Olympic snowboarder Scotty James and singer-songwriter Chloe Stroll.
The couple announced the news on Instagram, revealing his name is Leo Harry James.
They included a precious photo of Leo grasping a finger.
James followed up with a carousel of images of his life “lately,” including one of him and Chloe out for a walk with their newborn.
He also included a funny video of the new parents practicing with their stroller in case it rains.
The baby comes just over a hear after Scotty and Chloe tied the knot. The couple said “I do” on May 12, 2023, in Venice, Italy.
They were introduced by his brother, Formula 1 driver Lance Stroll, five years ago.