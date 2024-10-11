Olympian Scotty James & Singer Chloe Stroll Welcome Baby Boy

Instagram

It’s a boy for Olympic snowboarder Scotty James and singer-songwriter Chloe Stroll.

The couple announced the news on Instagram, revealing his name is Leo Harry James.

They included a precious photo of Leo grasping a finger.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

James followed up with a carousel of images of his life “lately,” including one of him and Chloe out for a walk with their newborn.

He also included a funny video of the new parents practicing with their stroller in case it rains.

The baby comes just over a hear after Scotty and Chloe tied the knot. The couple said “I do” on May 12, 2023, in Venice, Italy.