Erin Lichy Talks ‘RHONY’ Ladies’ Support After Her Father’s Death (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“The Real Housewives of New York” stars Erin Lichy, Ubah Hassan, and Racquel Chevremont are dishing on Season 15!

They talked to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert at the Warner Bros. Television Group and Fenty Beauty Fall TV Season Party.

Erin teased, "I'm excited for everyone to see the hilarious, funny moments that are really true comedy. There are some really, like, true comedic moments."

Racquel dished on being one of the two newbies, saying, “It was amazing. These ladies welcomed me with open arms. They were really incredible. They made it so easy."

Ubah joked, “I was little annoyed… because I wanted them to give us, like, train wrecks and they gave us two Michelle Obamas. I was like, 'What the f*** is this?'... classy and elegant. I'm like, we need train wrecks!"

On a sad note, Erin spoke about the recent death of her father and how her castmates have supported her.

Lichy said, “I think I’m still in the fog, denial stage, so I’m not there yet… I’m just going through the motions right now.”

She added, “Everyone, my friends, my family, that makes me emotional to even think about because all of them have been so supportive, beyond my expectations, and that is what you really need when you are going through something like this.”