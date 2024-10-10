‘90 Day Fiancé’: Niles Says Wedding to Matilda Is ‘Turning into Avalanche’ (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek at “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.”

In the clip, Niles asks Matilda about the wedding ceremony, and she explains how many people are coming and how big of a deal the process is in her culture.

Matilda shared, “The first thing you have to do is the knocking ceremony. You have to come with your people and seek permission from my family. Then after that, the traditional marriage.”

“The groom knocks at the bride door to seek permission to get married to her,” Matilda explained.

Niles still wants to postpone the 200-plus people wedding until the next time he visits, but he feels things are “past the point of snowballing” and “turning into an avalanche”!

Niles admitted, “I don’t know how I’m going to navigate this.”