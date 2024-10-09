Skip to Main Content
Celebrity News October 09, 2024

Harrison Ford Jokes Being Named Disney Legend Makes Him Think of ‘Death’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Harrison Ford spoke to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert at the “Shrinking” Season 2 premiere in L.A.

We see Harrison and Jason Segel holding hands in trailer, and Harrison joked that Jason was “sweating like a dog.”

Harrison also reflected on recently being named a Disney Legend, joking that it makes him think of, “Death, death, death.”

He went on, teasing, “There is nothing left. What are you gonna [do], start over? No time for that.”

On a more serious note, Ford said, "I think it's a recognition of common interests and participation in something we both recognize — me and Disney — is the power for storytelling and the importance of telling stories and being responsible for them."

It was a date night for Harrison and wife Calista Flockhart, and when asked what his family thinks of “Shrinking,” Harrison quipped, “I hope they don’t find out! I don't think they've found out yet, so don't tell them, for God's sake. They think I’m a carpenter!”

The 82-year-old icon actually was a carpenter before he went into acting.

“Shrinking” Season 2 premieres October 16 on AppleTV+.

