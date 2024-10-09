Harrison Ford Jokes Being Named Disney Legend Makes Him Think of ‘Death’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Harrison Ford spoke to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert at the “Shrinking” Season 2 premiere in L.A.

We see Harrison and Jason Segel holding hands in trailer, and Harrison joked that Jason was “sweating like a dog.”

Harrison also reflected on recently being named a Disney Legend, joking that it makes him think of, “Death, death, death.”

He went on, teasing, “There is nothing left. What are you gonna [do], start over? No time for that.”

On a more serious note, Ford said, "I think it's a recognition of common interests and participation in something we both recognize — me and Disney — is the power for storytelling and the importance of telling stories and being responsible for them."

It was a date night for Harrison and wife Calista Flockhart, and when asked what his family thinks of “Shrinking,” Harrison quipped, “I hope they don’t find out! I don't think they've found out yet, so don't tell them, for God's sake. They think I’m a carpenter!”

The 82-year-old icon actually was a carpenter before he went into acting.