Celebrity News October 09, 2024
Harrison Ford Jokes Being Named Disney Legend Makes Him Think of ‘Death’ (Exclusive)
Harrison Ford spoke to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert at the “Shrinking” Season 2 premiere in L.A.
We see Harrison and Jason Segel holding hands in trailer, and Harrison joked that Jason was “sweating like a dog.”
Harrison also reflected on recently being named a Disney Legend, joking that it makes him think of, “Death, death, death.”
He went on, teasing, “There is nothing left. What are you gonna [do], start over? No time for that.”
On a more serious note, Ford said, "I think it's a recognition of common interests and participation in something we both recognize — me and Disney — is the power for storytelling and the importance of telling stories and being responsible for them."
It was a date night for Harrison and wife Calista Flockhart, and when asked what his family thinks of “Shrinking,” Harrison quipped, “I hope they don’t find out! I don't think they've found out yet, so don't tell them, for God's sake. They think I’m a carpenter!”
The 82-year-old icon actually was a carpenter before he went into acting.
“Shrinking” Season 2 premieres October 16 on AppleTV+.