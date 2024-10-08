‘The Office’ Alum Jenna Fischer Reveals Secret Battle with Breast Cancer

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jenna Fischer, best known for playing Pam on “The Office,” is opening up about her battle with breast cancer.

The actress, 50, revealed on Instagram, “Last December, I was diagnosed with Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer. After completing surgery, chemotherapy and radiation I am now cancer free.”

She included a smiling photo of herself with a short ‘do, and wrote, “I wanted a photo of myself in my patchy pixie looking happy and healthy to go along with this news,” thanking fellow “Office” alum Angela Kinsey’s husband Josh Snyder for snapping the photo. “It’s just one example of the care they showed me during this journey,” she wrote.

Fischer included a carousel of slides further explaining what she went through.

“Back in October 2023 I posted a photo of myself on Instagram preparing for my routine mammogram with a joking reminder to ‘take care of your ticking time bags’ a la Michael Scott. After inconclusive results on that mammogram due to dense breast tissue, my doctor ordered a breast ultrasound. They found something in my left breast. A biopsy was ordered. Then, on December 1, 2024, I learned I had Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer.”

She described the cancer as “aggressive” but “highly responsive to treatment.”

From there she had a lumpectomy, and because of the aggressive nature of the cancer she underwent chemotherapy and radiation “to be sure it didn’t return.”

“In February I began 12 rounds of weekly chemotherapy, and in June I started three weeks of radiation. And while I continue to be treated with infusions of Herceptin and a daily dose of Tamoxifen, I’m happy to say I’m feeling great.”

Jenna did lose her hair during chemo. but said that thanks to some “great wigs and hats with hair (which my family affectionately called Wigats) I have been able to wait until now to reveal all that has been going on for me.”

She said Angela “protected me and advocated for me” as she continued working while going through treatments.

Fischer explained, “When I lost my hair, she wore hats to our work meetings so I wouldn’t be the only one. When I needed a break, we took one.”

The star also thanked her husband Lee for being by her side during “surgeries, chemotherapy, doctor appointments, endless googling, late night ugly cries. He was there for it all.”

The couple, who shares to kids, celebrated the end of her chemo and radiation as a family. “I simply wanted to ring a bell, with the kids, in our backyard, with everyone throwing confetti. So, we did it.”

She added, “I’m happy to say that I was recently re-screened, and the treatments worked. I am cancer free. I will continue to be treated and monitored to help me stay that way.”

Fischer wanted to share her journey to “implore you to get your annual mammograms” and also “be a source of support to any woman who is going through this right now.”

She ended her message with an "Office" reference, writing, "Take it from Pam and her Pam Pams. Michael was right. Get 'em checked."

Jenna's friends shared their support in the comments.

Olivia Munn, who also battled breast cancer, wrote, "You already know how much I love you and how incredibly proud of you I am. But I just want to say it again; I love you and by sharing your story you’re helping so many women and saving so many lives. You’re just the best. 💖💖💖💖"

Angela told her, "I love you and I’m so glad you're sharing. I got your back, always. ❤️"

Fellow "The Office" actress Ellie Kemper posted, "We love you, Jenna ❤️❤️❤️ Thank you for sharing and for inspiring."

Mindy Kaling, another "Office" alum, dropped a heart emoji.

Jennifer Garner shared, "Congratulations, @msjennafischer !! I’m so grateful to know you’re on the other side and cancer free! 💗"