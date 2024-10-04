Getty Images

Elizabeth Hurley has been raising funds and awareness about breast cancer for nearly 30 years!

She just lit up the Empire State Building pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month after teaming up with the Estée Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign.

Hurley also spoke with “Extra” about her global mission, inspired by her grandmother who was diagnosed in 1992.

Elizabeth recalled, “When my grandmother had been diagnosed and was being treated — and of course ultimately died, we too didn't talk about it. There was no conversation about breast cancer at that time.”

She went on, “I just know that had she been diagnosed today, everything would just be so different. Now, women are told about the importance of early detection.”

The actress is taking steps to protect herself, too, sharing, “I self-check every month. I watch my weight. I don't smoke. I really try not to drink too much alcohol.”

Hurley said the disease continues to hit close to home after three friends were recently diagnosed.

“Three of my own very close friends have been diagnosed this year with breast cancer. So, we're always aware, in spite of the progress that's been made, there's still a long way to go,” she said.

She also has a new ally in her 22-year-old son Damian.

“He cares very much,” Hurley said. “And it's interesting because I can see his generation is so different from my generation in that they have grown up with the knowledge of the pink ribbon.”

She added, “More younger women are being diagnosed with breast cancer. And there's still a great deal to talk about and a great deal to achieve.”