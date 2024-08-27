Nicole Eggert Says Daughters Are Her ‘Rocks’ Amid Cancer Battle (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Nicole Eggert is opening up about her breast cancer battle.

She spoke with “Extra” at the premiere of “After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun,” a docuseries about the hit show, sharing, “I don't really feel like what I am going through. I try to not feel that way, so I try my best.”

Her motivation? Eggert said, “My kids. Honestly, my girls. As cliché as that sounds, it's really not. They're everything to me. I can't imagine the three of us not being a threesome, a trio. They make me laugh everyday, they keep me on my toes. They're so honest and they are so encouraging and they are my rocks.”

Her “Baywatch” family rallying around her as well. “It was really refreshing, a lot of them are very kind,” the actress said.

Nicole said of executive producing the doc, "It was very nice... it's been a huge learning experience... It's been a trial. Trials and tribulations. But it's also been a lot of fun and really worth it."

She went on, “It’s the biggest show in the world that nobody has ever watched... People would say, ‘I don't watch that show. I've never seen an episode.’ And I see it happening today where there's like comments... ‘I've never seen it.’ It makes me laugh. It brings me joy because people are watching it. They just don't want to talk about it. That part of it is just amazing and makes me love the show for that.”

And she wants fans who watch the doc to see beyond the red bathing suits, "It’s really giving everybody an opportunity to show their true authentic self."