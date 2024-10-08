Netflix

Madelyn Cline and Madison Bailey sat down with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour to dish on “Outer Banks” Season 4, which sees the Pogues on the hunt for Blackbeard’s treasure.

Madelyn teased that we’ll see John B and Sarah growing in their relationship. They both lost their dads at the end of Season 3, and we pick up after a bit of a time jump.

Madelyn noted, “From here on out, because of all the complications that we’ve had or the conflict we’ve had, I think the resolve is from here on out, we deal with it together. We heal together. We solve problems together, not separately, and we, you know, trust each other.”

She continued, "I think it means a lot of unity and also trusting in one or the other's decisions and backing each other up and also maturing as partners."

For all the Jiara stans, Madison teased that JJ and Kiara are "growing together" but will "go through a little wild ride," noting, "JJ is still JJ”! She added that Kiara seems to have "a soft spot for his shenanigans.”

The end of the season had Kiara and JJ coming together, but the creator Jonas Pate recently teased that a bomb is coming. Is that in relation to Kiara and JJ?

Madison was tight-lipped, saying, “Hmm. Your words, not mine.”

"It sounds like he's trying to throw you off," Madelyn chimed in.

Madison agreed, "Maybe, 'cause Kiara's a rider. I was like, 'I don't know what's happening. What bomb?'"

Terri also spoke with Chase Stokes about how John B and Sarah bond over the losses of both of their fathers, saying, “I think this is one of those situations to where they find a level of connection through that. You know, they both have had such catastrophic losses and now they have just each other left and their found family."

According to Chase, the season is about “looking at what has happened and trying to look into the future and leave some of the bad behaviors and trauma behind them.”

He added, "I think it's a lot of taking the events of times past and making a choice to choose themselves over their mistakes and choices in the past. I do think that this is sort of the best version John B and Sarah. There that kind of trauma bond over both of their fathers dying, but ultimately, the thing that they chose at the end of the season was each other, and it's just sort of resetting the clock and saying, 'What are we gonna do?' Are we gonna keep repeating bad habits and old patterns, or are we going to move forward and turn the page and start a new chapter?"