‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Abigail Heringer & Noah Erb Marry in Tulsa Wedding

“Bachelor in Paradise” couple Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb are married!

On Monday, the couple tied the knot at the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The couple knew that Philbrook Museum would be the place for their special day. Heringer told People magazine, “It is an absolutely stunning venue. We felt like it was a perfect way to showcase Tulsa's beauty to our out-of-town friends and family."

They exchanged vows in front of 90 guests, including Bachelor Nation’s Joe Amabile, Serena Pitt, Ivan Hall, Thomas Jacobs, Becca Kufrin, Chris Bukowski, Anna Redman, Zac Clark, Blake Moynes, Serena Chew and Chelsea Vaughn.

Their “low-key” wedding was officiated by Noah’s older brother Ben. Noah’s twin brother Aaron was the best man, while Abigail’s sister Rachel served as the maid of honor.

Noah and Abigail’s dog was also part of the ceremony. She said, “We couldn't imagine the day without him.”

They performed their first dance to Miley Cyrus’ song “Adore You.”

Noah stressed the importance of letting “things flow naturally” with their wedding, saying, “We don't do well with a structured timeline, and I know that would stress me out. I'm cool with running away with just her, and there's not a huge thing around it."

After their three-day wedding, the two are looking forward to their honeymoon in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Abigail shared, “We wanted to go somewhere quiet, where we could just fall off the map after the stress of wedding planning and my book tour. I'm so excited to just cozy up, explore Jackson Hole and Yellowstone park and have chill nights at our Airbnb."

They also have kids on the brain. She said, “I say no more than four, five [kids]. We'll see how it goes.”

Noah has 10 siblings, but Abigail noted, “But we’re not doing 10!”