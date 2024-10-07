First Look at ‘Superman & Lois’ Season 4 Premiere Episode

Check out a teaser clip for the premiere episode of “Superman & Lois” Season 4!

In the clip, Lex Luthor, played by Michael Cudlitz, surprises Lois, played by Elizabeth Tulloch, at The Gazette.

The new season picks up right where last season left off with Superman and Luthor’s monster locked in a ferocious, moon-wrecking battle as Clark fights for his life against the seemingly unstoppable creature.

Back on the ground, General Lane struggles to stay alive after being kidnapped by Luthor’s henchmen, while Lois, Jordan, and Jonathan race against time to rescue him. But standing in their way is Lex Luthor himself, who has permanently moved to Smallville as the next step in his malicious plan to destroy Lois Lane.

As Clark’s battle with the terrifying monster continues, Lois, her boys, and the world must face an unthinkable possibility: What if Superman never returns?