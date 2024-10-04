‘90 Day Fiancé’: Meitalia & James Try on Indonesian Wedding Attire (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak-peek clip from “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way”!

We see Meitalia and James trying on their traditional Javanese wedding attire.

James explains the “unique” looks are “what royalty used to wear, way back when for weddings and stuff.”

After trying on the ensemble, he describes it as “layers upon layers of tightly wrapped cloth.”

James has some fun shaking his booty and also jokes that his “family jewels” can breathe in the outfit.

Meitalia thought he looked “cute.”