Lady Gaga is dishing on wedding planning!

The “Joker: Folie à Deux” star, who is engaged to Michael Polansky, stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” where she revealed the ideas are all over the map.

“We actually talk a lot about going to the courthouse, just the two of us, and ordering Chinese food,” she revealed, joking, “But knowing me, also, it could become like a circus with unicorns.”

Gaga also shared how Polansky proposed just after her birthday in March. She recalled, “So my birthday passed and I was like, ‘Well, I thought he was going to propose, but then maybe…’ ”

Instead, he took her on a rock-climbing trip and popped the question just after a climb.

“We went on a trip together and we went rock climbing and we had been rock climbing before which was super fun.”

Kimmel asked if Gaga climbs rocks “for real,” and she laughed, saying, “I mean, I do now — I would do anything for love.”

The singer continued, “He didn't propose to me at the top… we went back down and we were just walking back to the room and talking.” That’s when he pulled a “very Michael” move and asked if it was okay to propose!

Her response? “Yes! It is so okay!”

Jimmy couldn’t believe Michael didn’t propose at the top, but Gaga insisted, “It was smart, it was safe at the bottom,” adding, “He had the ring in his backpack, so it was so super cute.”

Polansky did not get down on one knee to pop the question, but Gaga said, “I’m a modern lady. I like what he did.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour just spoke with Gaga this week about playing Harley Quinn in “Joker: Folie à Deux.”

Speaking about what creatively inspired her for the role, she said, “I think more than anything I wanted to build a character that had some really strong insides, a really powerful inner storm that was kind of the basis of who she is.”

Getting candid about finding a little empathy in her character, Gaga went on, “I think there are some pretty remarkable women that are kind of a wreck inside and that we kind of have this ability to keep going even when we're just completely broken.”

The singer continued, “I thought that would be an interesting way to play a character that I think people classify as kind of ‘out there,’ but give her kind of a reason for being that way.”

Terri asked, “Is there some of Harley in you?”

She replied, “You know, insomuch as I put myself into this role. Absolutely.”