'RHONY': Sai de Silva & Ubah Hassan Tease Drama with ‘Messy Pigeons’ (Exclusive)

Danielle Levitt/Bravo

“The Real Housewives of New York” stars Ubah Hassan and Sai de Silva are dishing on what’s in store for Season 15!

“Extra” spoke with Ubah and Sai, who teased that the new season is dynamic, fashionable, and super funny and has “unexpected moments” that happen between friends.

Ubah and Sai, who say they’re like “two peas in a pod,” joked about some drama with “a few messy pigeons” and miscommunicated messages.

Ubah raved, ‘[Sai]’s loyal, she has integrity, she stands up for what’s right. Doesn’t matter, it could be even against her friend, she doesn’t care — and I like that.”

Sai elaborated, “It doesn’t matter if she is my close friend or not, if someone else is right, I’ll take their side. If she’s right, I’ll take her side.”

When asked for more details about who’s bringing the drama this season, Ubah quipped, “You got to stay tuned to watch, darling. We need that view.”

Sai teased, “We have a few messy ducks, a few messy pigeons.”

As for how the word “pigeon” came about this season, Sai answered, “To be called a pigeon or a bird is very disrespectful, but also a pigeon can mean a carrier pigeon, and in this group, these carrier pigeons sometimes deliver the messages but they deliver them wrong so you’re going to see a lot of miscommunication from wrong-delivered messages.”

This season, Sai is going to therapy, which has helped her communicate better. She commented, “There’s a lot of moments that I kind of was like well maybe I should kind of tone down or deliver my message in a better manner, so I decided to take on therapy after our reunion. Reunion is something that never in my life have I had to talk about my feelings like that on a couch. I didn’t like it. I wasn’t into it but afterwards I was like maybe, it did make me feel better so I did try therapy this season.”

Ubah shared her two cents, saying, “She went to therapy to just learn how to maneuver her messages in a way that it’s edible… She didn’t change who she is, she has integrity, she’s loyal… You didn’t go to therapy to change who you are.”

Sai agreed, saying that therapy helped her “deal with [her] emotions.”

The ladies also raved over new additions to the cast Rebecca Minkoff and Racquel Chevremont. Sai said, “Rebeca and Raquel, they’re both amazing women, super happy that they joined our cast and our friendship group… I think that the two women that have just joined us really round us out and kind of bring us all together.”

Speaking of love, Ubah gushed about being totally “smitten” with her man Oliver, saying, “He’s a great guy. There’s really nothing much to say about him other than I’m a little smitten.”

Sai added, “She is smitten and so is he. The way he looks at her is just, it’s unbelievable.”

“Extra” also spoke with Rebecca and Racquel about joining the show for Season 15.

Both ladies shared why they wanted to join the show and teased that it’s going to be a “wild, emotional roller coaster”!

Racquel commented, “I never watched it, but I know it’s iconic. I love using my platform to bring up artists and folks and so what bigger platform can you find, you know? That is was what drove me really.”

Rebecca added, “For me to be a part of a cast of women that are self-starters, all entrepreneurs, we live in New York City, we know how hard this business is and so I thought showing that to the world is really something that’s iconic and should be seen.”

Rebecca and Racquel also talked about the big “pigeon” theme this season and explained that it has to do with misdelivered and messages and twisting words.

Rebecca said, “Ubah refers to us as pigeons. What she wishes we were were carrier pigeons, where the message goes from pigeon directly right but some of us in this group like to twist words and you know alter things.”

Racquel chimed in, “We’re New York City street pigeons.”