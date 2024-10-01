Celebrity News October 01, 2024
Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Expecting Baby #2!
Princess Beatrice has another royal baby on the way!
Beatrice is expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
🎉🍼 Her Royal Highess Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together early in the new year; a sibling for Wolfie and Sienna.
👑 His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are… pic.twitter.com/HunPDbOEMV @RoyalFamily
The Royal Family announced the happy news on X, writing, “Her Royal Highess Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together early in the new year; a sibling for Wolfie and Sienna.”
The post continued, “His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”
The couple welcomed Sienna Elizabeth in September 2021. Beatrice is the stepmother of Edo’s son Christopher “Wolfie” Woolf, 8.
Beatrice is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, and the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II.