Goldie Hawn Gushes Over Pride in Her Kids: ‘I Like Who They Are’ (Exclusive)

Goldie Hawn chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour at her Goldie's Love-In Gala in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of the Goldie Hawn Foundation and MindUP.

She opened up about the important work they have done to help kids, saying, “It is all about how to handle your emotions to learn how your brain works. We are based in brain science… when the kids know how their brains work, they have much more context to their emotions how to handle what is going on in their brain… our brains are a super power.”

Goldie also spoke about how proud she is of her own children, gushing, “They are all grown, they are fabulous,” she said. “You look by the way the children behave. You see how they act, you see how polite they are, you see how differential they are, and how kind. That is good upbringing. We’ve got it all… Kurt and I, I think did a pretty good job.”

She added, “I’m most proud of my children. I like who they are, and I think they are very healthy-minded and very honest.”

Daughter Kate Hudson was performing at the event, and Goldie also praised her singing and songwriting talents.

Goldie said, “She is a great writer of music, she’s a great singer. I’m proud of her for that, among other things.”

Terri also spoke with Kate, who said she’s “having so much fun” with her music.

Hudson explained that after the pandemic hit she realized “I’m not really being the most honest, creative version of myself.” From there she had to “get over a couple fears that were holding me back.”

She added, “I’m so happy I did, because it is just my favorite thing. I love to sing.”

It turns out her daughter Rani, 5, loves to sing too.

“She is in kindergarten, and she loves American Girl Dolls, that's her favorite thing… but she loves to sing. She loves makeup, she loves fashion, she is very, very girly.”

Kurt Russell was also on hand to support Goldie, and Terri asked about the secret to their 40-year relationship.

“I hate to disappoint you, there's no perfect couple,” he said. “There's no secret. Everybody has to travel their own road and find what they find with each other and we continue to do the same.”

He also praised her efforts with the her foundation and MindUp, saying, “I'm just really proud of her for what she's done and her tenacity sticking with it, it's not easy… the fact that it could have been so successful and have changed the lives of so many kids in a positive way and the research that's gone into it and all the information they that they've pulled out of all that research is pretty fantastic.”