Frances Bean Cobain & Riley Hawk Welcome Baby Boy

Frances Bean Cobain, 32, is a mom!

The daughter of late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Hole singer Courtney Love just welcomed a son with husband Riley Hawk, son of skateboarding legend Tony Hawk and his ex-wife Cindy Dunbar.

Their baby boy Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk was born September 17.

Over the weekend, Frances announced his arrival on Instagram, writing, “Welcome to the world most beautiful son. We love you more than anything.”

Tony gushed in the comments, “My favorite grandson!” and Frances’ godfather Michael Stipe of R.E.M. wrote, “With all the love and energy in the whole world 💛💛💛.”

Famous friends congratulated the couple, including Tallulah Willis, who commented, “WE LOVE YOU tiny prince!! What a beautiful gift to such special parents. You are so loved.” Zelda Williams posted, "Ahhhh! Congrats!!!!"

Harper Grohl left a teary-eyed emoji.