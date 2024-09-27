Kathy Hilton Teases ‘a Lot of Real Reality’ on ‘RHOBH’ Season 14 (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kathy Hilton spoke to “Extra” as she attended the DIRECTV Gets Real event celebrating the fall season of reality TV.

She dished on stirring up some mischief at New York Fashion Week by daring Tiffany Haddish to unofficially walk the runway.

Hilton shared, "Tiffany's part of our family… Tiffany, Paris, Nicky and I and Rick, we are part of the Monse family, so… all week we've been at different events together and we were always joking as girls like, ‘What would somebody have to do to get you to do this or that?’ It was kind of like a game, so then I said, ‘She's wearing Monse, she's in that green,’ and there was a lull and they are family so she said, ‘Double dare me, double-dog dare me.’ I said, ‘All right, well, if you're going to do it, do it now,’ but other people were prompting her, too… People pay a fortune to have a celebrity open or close a show.”

The proud mom gushed over daughter Paris having new music out, saying, “It’s incredible, it's really incredible, and the ‘BBA’ is really good.”

As for her favorite song, Kathy said, “I've always loved ‘Stars Are Blind’ but… I do love this ‘BBA’ — you can't get it out of your head.”

As busy as she is, Paris doesn’t just drop her babies off at Grandma’s house for babysitting. “No, I want to," Kathy said. "She takes those kids everywhere. I thought I'd be able to go over and sneak them here or there."

Hilton teased what’s ahead on the new season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," saying, "There's a lot of drama, there's a lot of heart, there's a lot of soul, there's a lot of real reality — not manufactured. It never is on that show. I have to be honest with you, so many people think it is, but it isn't.”

She added, “When we go on these trips, it's interesting because I go from room to room and I go and hang out and sit… I love that, to see how everybody's doing and what they're feeling. I love it. It's like I get to be a big fly on the wall. It's gonna be, I think we're gonna learn a lot about each and every one."