‘Sweetwater’ Wins Big at Boston Film Festival

The story of Nate "Sweetwater" Clifton, one of the first African Americans to play in the NBA, comes to life in the new film “Sweetwater.” The film, which just premiered at the 40th Annual Boston Film Festival, chronicles Clifton’s journey of overcoming barriers and discrimination to make history as the first African American to sign an NBA contract.

Stars Everett Osborne and Jeremy Piven were at the premiere along with the director, producers, and some others in the cast.

The film took home six awards at the fest, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Story, Best Music and Best Ensemble Cast.