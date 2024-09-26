‘Rescue: HI-Surf’ Makes a Splash at the Boston Film Festival

Matt Teuten

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi hit the Boston Film Festival, where she caught up with the casts of “Rescue: HI-Surf,” “Brilliant Minds,” and “The Sex Lives of College Girls.”

“Rescue: HI-Surf” is a little “Baywatch” and a little “9-1-1”…and a whole lotta fun.

Arielle Kebbel dished, “You've got the action. You've got the romance. You've got beautiful Hawaii,” and Zoe Cipress added, “It was the best job ever. Truly. I couldn't have imagined this would have ever happened to me.”

As a lifeguard Kekoa Kekumano is more than qualified to do his own stunts. He told Mona, “Fortunately for me, I didn't have to do much training.”

Timberlake Perry was on hand for “Brilliant Minds,” telling Mona, “We're so excited to finally get to show it to the world.”

She stars in the NBC drama alongside Zachary Quinto as Dr. Carol Pierce.

Perry teased, “Dr. Carol ‘Fierce’ Pierce. To be clear,” gushing that the role is ‘one of the joys of my career.”

And school is about to be back in session for “The Sex Lives of College Girls.”

Justin Noble, who created the show with Mindy Kaling, revealed, “I think the show gets bigger and more fun than it has in the past, actually.”