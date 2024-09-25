Val Chmerkovskiy Reacts to Brother Maks’ Criticism of Anna Delvey (Exclusive)

ABC Television

On Tuesday night, Anna Delvey are sent home after week 2 of “Dancing with the Stars.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy, who reacted to Anna’s exit.

Earlier this week, Val’s brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy publicly criticized Anna being included on the show.

Val commented, “My brother's the best... You need a Maks in this world, you need a Val I this world. I think sometimes I appreciate Maks for just standing on business and saying how it is.”

Val has dealt with his fair share of criticism from Maks, joking with a smile on his face, “Oh, Jesus, that’s why I’m traumatized. Look at me.”

After she was booted, Anna raised eyebrows by saying she was taking away “nothing” from her experience on the show.

Val commented, “I think this is a very gracious cast and everybody deserves love, but love needs to be reciprocated. So, if that is what was said, I don’t think that’s fair. That’s not fair to her professional partner that has poured his heart out into it. It’s not fair to the community that welcomed her... It's not me to judge. It's not up to me."