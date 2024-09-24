Hall of Fame Quarterback Brett Favre Reveals Parkinson’s Disease Diagnosis

Getty Images

Retired NFL star Brett Favre, 54, revealed on Tuesday that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The Athletic reports, Favre was speaking at a Congressional hearing in Mississippi when he shared the news.

Favre was explaining to the House Ways and Means Committee that he invested in a drug company called Prevacus that was accused of misusing Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds.

Brett said, “Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others. I’m sure you’ll understand while it’s too late for me because I’ve been recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s. This is also a cause dear to my heart. Recently, the doctor running the company pleaded guilty to taking TANF money for his own use.”

The Athletic reports Prevacus founder Jacob VanLandingham pleaded guilty to wire fraud in July, after using funds for personal use.

Favre reportedly told the committee, “I urge Congress to put TANF guardrails in place to ensure that what happened in Mississippi doesn’t happen again. To help low-income Americans find and keep a job, to limit how states can spend TANF grants and reduce wasteful bureaucracy and to protect taxpayer funds from fraud and abuse.”

He also said the TANF scandal has hurt his own reputation, as he is currently being sued by Mississippi over misused funds. Brett, however, was never criminally charged and has denied any wrongdoing.