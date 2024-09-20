‘90 Day Fiancé’: Josh Makes Surprise Romantic Gesture for Lily (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak-peek clip from “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.”

Josh makes a surprise romantic gesture to help rekindle the spark with Lily, arranging a Chinese traditional dance lesson.

He tells her, “I never dance, but I figured it would be special learning with you.”

In a confessional, Lily says, “It was so hard for me to tell Josh that I don’t feel loved by him. I am so happy he is finally listening.”

After changing into their dance outfits and learning some moves, Lily says the date helps to remind her of why she loves Josh.

“It gives me hope for my future,” she says.