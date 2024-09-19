'90 Day Fiancé': Ingrid Is Shocked to Learn Brian’s Real Age (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak-peek clip from “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.”

Ingrid, 33, is shocked to learn Brian’s real age, which is not at all what she thought it was!

The topic comes up when he asks how old her father is. Ingrid explains he’s in his 50s.

Brian can’t believe it, observing, “That’s my age,” and telling her, “I’m 51.”

Ingrid is stunned, saying, “No, you’re 45.”

He asks, “Are you crazy?”

She tells him, “You always told me that you were 45.”

Ingrid goes on to say she doesn’t understand why he wasn’t honest about it from the beginning, and now she wonders what he’ll tell her next.