Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden made the 2024 Emmys a date night!

The award show marked the newlyweds’ first red carpet as a married couple.

The actress stunned in a black two-piece Lous Vuitton outfit featuring a bandeau top and maxiskirt. Her hubby looked dapper in a navy tuxedo and black bow tie.

The couple attended the big night in support of Lowden’s nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work on “Slow Horses,” but he ended up losing to Billy Crudup of "The Morning Show.”

The Irish actress and Scottish actor secretly tied the knot in Edinburgh in July. People confirmed the nuptials per the online Scottish civil marriage registry.