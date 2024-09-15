Ricky Martin Teases ‘Palm Royale’ Season 2: ‘I Hope I’m Not Naked’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Sunday, Ricky Martin was handsome in Tom Ford at the 2024 Emmys.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Ricky, who gushed about his co-stars, including Carol Burnett.

He said, “The people that I worked with, I’m talking about legends. I just keep going back to name-dropping, man, but it’s inevitable.”

Recalling his first conversation with Carol on their first day today, Ricky commented, “She said, ‘How are you?’ and I’m like, ‘Fine,’ and she’s like, ‘Come on, tell me, how are you?’ It was real.”

On the first season, Ricky rocked a Speedo, but should we be expecting the same on the second season?

He quipped, “I hope I’m not naked.”

Martin said he “cannot wait” to start filming the second season, saying, “It’s going to be very beautiful. I already have five episodes and they’re really interesting.”