Jennifer Aniston Talks 'Awesome' New Season of ‘The Morning Show’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston quickly made her way down the red carpet right before the 2024 Emmys were to start.

Before heading in, “The Morning Show" actress spoke with "Extra's" Billy Bush and Adam Glassman revealing she was wearing Oscar de la Renta.

Adam called her best-dressed, and she replied, "Did I get that? That never happens."

When asked what the word of the night is, she chose "joy" and "gratitude."

Billy said, "And many more seasons of ‘The Morning Show,’” and she smiled, agreeing, "And that, too,"

As for Season 4 of the Apple TV+ show, she said it was going “awesome.”