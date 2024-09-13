Emmys 2024 Hosts Eugene & Dan Levy’s Advice for Winners’ Speeches

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

Father-son act Eugene and Dan Levy are the hosts for the evening, and they’re promising only truly epic night celebrating the best of the small screen.

Eugene said, “It’s an incredible honor that we’re actually you know, up on stage, doing the hosting.”

Dan and Eugene’s hit show “Schitt’s Creek” won nine Emmys over its six-season run.

Eugene noted, “TV has been such a major part of our lives.”

Dan is definitely qualified to give advice to the winners on their speeches, saying, “Just feel it all and regret it later.”

“The Bear” is ready to roar with its record 23 nominations and head chef Jeremy Allen White, so could the Hulu hit be the big winners at the 2024 Emmys?

“Shōgun,” which led the pack with its 25 nominations, could also dominate the night on the drama side.

Aside from seeing who takes home the gold on Sunday, checking out all the fashion and bling on the red carpet is also a must!

Famed jeweler Neil Lane teased what to look out for, saying, "We can expect mid-century bling. We're gonna see a lot of big diamond cuffs, necklaces. Unlike before when you see one necklace, you will see three of them."

While he's known for his jewelry, Lane has also teamed with Sartoro on a Neil Lane x Sartoro Mens' suit collection, using his design expertise on fabric.

He said, "I was able to add some things I love about suits, monograms, labels inside, trims. The fabric was great."

Raving about the suits which can be tailored all online, Neil added, "I love that technology and wanted to be part of it."

In honor of TV’s biggest night, Robin Roberts is doing an Emmy special called “The 76th Emmys: A Night of Firsts with Robin Roberts,” premiering tonight at 8/7c on ABC Network and streaming later on Hulu.