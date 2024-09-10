First Look at ‘1000-Lb Best Friends’ Season 3

Check out a trailer for the upcoming season of TLC’s series “1000-Lb Best Friends.”

The third season centers on “Vannessa, Meghan, and Ashely, three best friends, who share lifelong friendships and a commitment to overcoming obesity.”

The three have been friends for 30 years, but a growing rift could ruin it all with Meghan and Ashely feeling like Vanessa is gloating about her weight loss.

Amid all the friendship drama, Vannessa is also hoping to be approved for a skin removal surgery.

The new season will also feature new friends Scott and Tina, who are dealing with their own battles with weight.