Colin Jost & Michael Che on ‘SNL’s’ 50th Season & Taking On the Election (Exclusive)

Colin Jost and Michael Che are bracing for more wild moments behind the “Weekend Update” anchor desk when “Saturday Night Live” kicks off its milestone 50th season on September 28.

The guys chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi about what to expect on the show, especially with the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

Michael shared, “It’s the 50th, so you know something cool is going to be happening this whole time. It’s gonna be the year. It is exciting.”

Colin called it “a yearlong celebration.”

Mona asked about the election and who would be playing Donald Trump and Kamala Harris this season. Che answered, “Oh, that’s a good-a** question.”

When she pressed Jost on whether he would play J.D. Vance, he laughed, saying, “I doubt it.”

They also dished on their Peacock comedy special “New York After Dark,” which airs Thursday, September 12.

Michael said, “We’ve got some really funny people coming, so they’ll do most of the heavy lifting, but we’re also gonna do some heavy lifting.”