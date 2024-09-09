Getty Images

Singer Anitta is taking on everything from music to fashion to football!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Anitta at a special NYC event to debut her new evoluSHEIN x Anitta collection, her third collaboration with the brand.

Anitta has sold more than 10 million records and has become an international superstar.

Anitta admits she’s “kind of” feeling the pressure of being the face of a nation, saying, “This is something we don’t see that much in my country, people coming out of Brazil and having an international career. Brazil has an expectation how you should represent the country. I can’t please 100% of the people, but I think I can please a lot of them.”

Anitta recently pleased a lot of American football fans, performing at the first-ever NFL game in Brazil.

She said, “This is so big. Everyone waits for that, the opening of the season.”

Ahead of the performance, Anitta learned all about the Eagles and the Packers and the game itself!

She said, “There’s the guy that gets the ball and the guy that throws the ball. The receiver and the other guy. I know that.”

Anitta is now getting ready to tackle New York, preparing to rock the VMAs stage with Fat Joe and DJ Khaled to perform their new song “Paradise.”

She teased, “We’re singing that, and then I sing another song that I'm featuring with a very cool artist from Argentina — a little surprise — and then in the end, of course, a little bit of my album 'Funk Generation.'"

She added, "We're nominated, but I'm happy to celebrate, whatever happens."

Anitta is also becoming a force in fashion, launching her new 75-piece evoluSHEIN x Anitta collection, which will have “a little bit of everything — skirts, dresses, pants, and tops.”

She emphasized, "This collection is very important to be, because it brings the different fabric and the idea of sustainability and using fabrics that are not so aggressive to the environment... It's a subject I really care about because Brazil has such big nature."

She explained that they brought together designers from different backgrounds to create collection. "I like the idea of showing different people and their cultures," she shared. "I think this brings also information — people can learn with the way you dress."

Body inclusivity is also important for Anitta. "I bring my dancers and all types of bodies with me in my music videos, on stage," she said. "I like to bring all the different types of beauties we should admire and I like to admire, and I think Shein has a lot of that. In my collection, we have all the different sizes and all the different shapes and styles."