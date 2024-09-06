“The Valley” star Kristen Doute and her boyfriend Luke Broderick are leveling up in their relationship!

Earlier this week, Luke proposed to Kristen on a boat during a vacation in Maui.

Before getting down on one knee, Broderick told Doute to look for dolphins.

Doute admitted with Us Weekly, “It was a total surprise.”

“I knew from the moment we met that Luke was my person,” Doute shared. “I am so excited to continue this journey together, now as fiancés.”

The couple went public with their romance nearly two years.

During an episode of their podcast “Sex, Love and What Else Matters,” Kristen confirmed their relationship.

She shared, “I battled with being, like, your person. I love you so much, but just the thought of being someone’s girlfriend again threw me through a loop because I want to be a wife and I want to be a mother. Most of all, I just want to be a mother and a partner. And I was so tired of being a girlfriend for a couple of years and then having sh*t fall apart.”

Luke pointed out, “You tried really hard not to fall in love with me and not to let this become a thing because of my age, because of the distance, because of these factors that when you think about it logically, like, how can this work?”

The pair met at Rachael O’Brien and Greg Hunter’s summer wedding that year.

She confessed, “Right after we met at the wedding, or, like, hung out at the wedding, we had sex.”