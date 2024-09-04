Taraji P. Henson Reacts to Pay Inequality Comments Going Viral (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Wednesday, Taraji P. Henson sizzled on the red carpet for “Fight Night” in NYC.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Taraji, who has been outspoken about pay inequality.

In December, Taraji made some powerful comments about the gender and racial pay gap in Hollywood, saying, “The math ain’t math-ing.”

When Mona praised Taraji for standing up for what she believes in, Taraji said, “I didn’t start the conversation. I was asked a question and I answered. It’s a question that I’ve been asked throughout my entire career. Why that time was chosen to shine a light and amplify and people hear it, that's not up to me. But it’s not new news — certainly not new news in Hollywood, and I’m not the only one saying it. So, you know, everything happens for a reason. I guess that was the time that it was to be heard.”

“Fight Night” is a limited series that follows an armed robbery that occurs on the night of Muhammad Ali’s 1970 comeback fight.

Taraji, who is coming off mega success with “The Color Purple,” spoke about her love for period pieces.

She said, “I enjoy period pieces because what a time to be alive, you know, to go back and play in an era that you weren’t alive in or you were just a baby. It’s fun ’cause you see the pictures and it’s like, 'Ooh,' when women were women and they wore their clothes all the way buttoned up."

Taraji was showing some serious skin with her premiere look, and she laughed, "Now we’re in the ’70s and things change!"

Mona also spoke with Chloe Bailey, who shared the best advice she got from Taraji.

Chloe said, “Definitely when she told me, ‘Stand in your light. Don’t let anybody block your light.’ She told me that when we were shooting a scene and I will never forget that.”