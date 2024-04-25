Taraji P. Henson Reacts to Harvey Weinstein Conviction Being Overturned (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Thursday, Taraji P. Henson stepped out to host the Time 100 Gala in NYC.

“Extra’s” Tommy DiDario spoke with Taraji, who reflected on being included on their list of the most influential people of 2024 as an Icon.

She gushed, “Mom, I really made it!”

She also reacted to the news of Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 NYC rape conviction being overturned, noting, “We have a lot of work to do.”

Billy Porter had a similar response, saying, "Not a surprise at all. We have work to do.”

Tommy also spoke with Tarana Burke, the activist and business executive who founded the Me Too movement in 2006, about the news. She said, “Little shock…this tracks for our judicial system, it's never historically stood up for survivors. It's never been a real vehicle for accountability and justice for survivors, I’m not completely surprised.”

“I don’t know what the outcome will be…The real victory is in the survivors who stood up and broke their silence," she went on. “We cant see this as a setback…We have to expect that moments like this will happen…This is why we have moments…We can stand together and say we won’t stand for this.”

E. Jean Carroll, who was being honored, also weighed in on the news. She said, "Turns our world upside down, where we thought we had made strides that we were getting ahead and that finally women were being listened to then no boom, right down again.”

Her advice for victims, “You can’t let the trauma get in the way of achieving justice.”

Earlier in the day, Weinstein’s rape conviction was overturned with the State of New York Court of Appeals arguing that the judge who handled the case in 2020 “erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts against persons other than the complainants of the underlying crimes.”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg intends to retry the famed movie producer.

Weinstein is not a free man despite the shocking reversal.

In 2022, Weinstein was convicted on three charges of rape and sexual assault in L.A. and was acquitted of one other charge. The jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on three other counts.

Weinstein will now be transferred to Los Angeles to serve his 16-year prison sentence there.