Getty Images

Brooke Mueller is getting candid about her life today, her relationship with ex Charlie Sheen, and more in a rare interview.

Mueller sat down with the "Hollywood Raw Podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn,” and revealed she’s been sober for nine months.

“It's been hard. And a lot of people at my level of addiction don't make it. In fact, most people don't,” she said. “I worked really hard. It has not been easy. I am sober. I do work a program. I do believe in the 12 Steps. I have a fantastic sober community here in Malibu of some great women and set meetings that I go to… I have nine months sober. Well, next week will be nine months.”

As for how much she’s spent on rehab over the years, Brooke revealed, “It’s in the millions.”

In the past, she would go to rehabs that cost $75,000 to $140,000 a month, but said her most recent experience was different.

“This last time I went to an insurance-only place, and they did not cater to me,” she said. “They did not enable me. They did not care who I could have been or anything like that… So, what was fantastic about that experience is, it was real, it was raw, and it woke me up. It really did.”

Brooke, who shares 15-year-old twins Bob and Max with ex Charlie, shed light on their co-parenting style.

“My kids live with me full-time, but Charlie and I are neighbors,” she said. “And so, we talk daily. Sometimes, oftentimes, multiple times a day. He comes over a lot. We go over there. So, we have a fantastic relationship, and we have this pretty unique modern family over here where Charlie and I both live.”

Brooke said the teens “are great” today, as she looked back at a tumultuous time when her boys lived with Sheen’s ex-wife Denise Richards.

“When they were younger and they were going through the time when they were taken from me and put in Denise's care, and then came back to me, and all of the chaos and everything that they had to go through, they were not okay,” she said.

Mueller moved the kids to Utah to work with coaches and therapists and undergo testing.

She shared, “It turns out there was nothing organically wrong with them whatsoever. They had just seen and been through too much. And then, over time, they, especially with those years I got sober in Utah, we had time to get some structure, and consistency, stability, and they broke through any of their behaviors that were concerning. Completely mainstreamed. One kid skipped a class... They're incredible kids.”

As for her relationship with Denise, she said “It was not always good,” but today, she shared, “Denise and I get along very, very well.”

She said of their past troubles, “The reason why our relationship wasn't good, it didn't have to do with Denise, it was my addiction. And that's why all these relationships I've had with Denise or Charlie, or my mother, or anyone, they're great when I'm sober, but then you can sully it all up unfortunately. And this is the devastating thing about addiction, is that it affects everybody, not just the addict. And I was a nightmare, really a nightmare. It's like I have that Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde thing, so it really wasn't anything she did. She actually did step up and tried to step up, and was very helpful. In fact, she was really helpful with me recently, too, last year.”

She also touched on Charlie’s 2011 meltdown, saying, “I don't think at that time he was very capable of making the correct decisions. And it was hard to see that happen to the father of your kids and someone you really care about.”