Getty Images

“Dear Evan Hansen” stars Ben Platt and Noah Galvin, both 30, are now married!

After four years together, the couple tied the knot on Sunday, September 1, in NYC.

It was a three-day wedding celebration. Galvin explained to Vogue magazine, “Since some of Ben’s family are observant Jews, we couldn’t get married until Sunday when Shabbat was over, so to keep the party going we had a bar hang with some games and Lombardi’s pizza on Saturday night at Cellar Dog in the West Village.”

Ben added, “Finally, on Sunday, we had the wedding proper at Pioneer Works in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Noah was sad that nobody used the IKEA ferry to get there…”

They hired famed wedding planner Mindy Weiss for their big day.

Ben shared, “Our greatest hope was to give everyone a joyful, low-stress weekend full of warmth and a window into our relationship and the life that we are building. And we wanted the dancing to go off. We feel that all missions were accomplished!”

The two exchanged vows in front of their famous friends like Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever and Zoey Deutch.

It was an emotional day for the pair. Ben revealed, “We were overwhelmed with love, sweaty, and sobbing most of the time. We took our coats off halfway through — we were emotionally overheated.”

Noah gushed, “We couldn’t have asked for anything more. We are still floating. And mostly we’re happy we get to keep hanging out forever.”

The wedding comes nearly two years after Platt proposed to Galvin at a party.

Noah recalled the proposal, telling Vogue, “It was a couple of days before Thanksgiving and both our families got to be there after the ask. What I thought was going to be a pre-drag show dinner at Laser Wolf — one of our favorite, usually very bustling restaurants — ended up being a deeply intimate, gorgeous candle-lit dinner, à la ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette.’ It was a dream come true and came replete with one of my favorite singers singing one of my favorite songs, ‘God Bless the Telephone’ by Labi Siffre, accompanied by my favorite guitarist. And then my favorite culinary mind, Claire Saffitz, showed up, fed me a cake, and I blacked out. When I woke up, I had a gorgeous Grace Lee signet-style engagement ring on my left hand.”

In the spring of 2023, Noah “proposed back.”

In 2022, Ben opened up on their wedding plans during an appearance on “The View.” He said, “Yeah, we're just starting the initial conversations about where we want to do it and what the vibe is going to be and how are the Jewish components going to work their way in a familiarly appropriate way."

The actors met in 2017 as Galvin was taking over Platt’s role in Broadway’s “Dear Evan Hansen.” They confirmed their romance in 2020, and made their red carpet debut at the "Dear Evan Hansen" film premiere in 2021.