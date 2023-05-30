Ben Platt Reveals Fiancé Noah Galvin ‘Proposed Back’

Getty Images

“Dear Evan Hansen” star Ben Platt, 29, and fiancé Noah Galvin, 28, are taking engagements to the next level!

Back in November, Platt popped the question to Galvin. Now, Ben reveals Noah “proposed back.”

Galvin enlisted help from Platt’s labradoodle George for the special moment. Both men shared an Instagram photo of the pup holding a rose in his mouth and Noah joked that “George did the asking.”

Ben also showed off his sapphire ring and the caption, “He proposed back.”

The couple celebrated their love with a kiss at sunset wearing party hats, with Platt wearing a sash that read, “Groom.”

The actors met in 2017 as Galvin was taking over Platt’s role in Broadway’s “Dear Evan Hansen.” They confirmed their romance in 2020, and made their red carpet debut at the "Dear Evan Hansen" film premiere in 2021.

"Extra" caught up with Ben at the time, who shared, “It’s our first time stepping out together since all of these events have been absent for the last year.”

Ben went on to propose to Noah at a party in November 2022, and wrote on Instagram at the time, "he agreed to hang out forever."

Platt later opened up to “The View” about their engagement in April, saying, "We just got engaged a few months ago, so we're taking it slow and enjoying the fiancé stage. You only get to have that stage once.”

Gushing over Galvin, Platt said, "He's really cute. I've known him for a long time. We were friends for many years and then I sort of came to my senses halfway through."