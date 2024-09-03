Tobey Maguire’s Ex-Wife Jennifer Meyer Engaged to Billionaire Heir Geoffrey Ogunlesi

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jennifer Meyer, 47, is getting married!

The ex-wife of Tobey Maguire announced the news on Instagram, revealing her boyfriend Geoffrey Ogunlesi popped the question.

She wrote, “YES!!! ♥️♾️✨” alongside a photo of the pair. In the pic, Geoffrey stands behind her with his arms wrapped around Meyer’s shoulders.

A giant engagement ring is clearly visible on her finger as she smiles at the camera.

The couple stands in front of a wall of wine bottles, and next to a table decorated with white flowers… with a ring box sitting on one of the plates.

Many celebs offered their best wishes.

Jennifer Garner and Vanessa Bryant both wrote “Congratulations” in the comments. Goldie Hawn shared, “❤❤❤❤ this makes us all so happy. 🥰 I love you !!!”

Jenna Dewan posted, “I’m so happy for you my love!!!” and Olivia Munn shared a similar message, “I’m so happy for you!!! 😍😍😍”

Bianca Gates, of shoe brand Birdies, wrote, "Wow!!! Huge congratulations!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🎈🎉🎊🍾 And that ring!!!?!? I wouldn’t expect anything less for the jewelry queen! 💥🔥💃🏻"

Meyer replied, "It was alllll him! Total surprise 🥰."

People magazine reports Meyer was first linked to Ogunlesi in summer 2023 and they made their red-carpet debut at the Baby2Baby Gala in November.

Geoffrey is the founder of the entertainment and management company The Ogunlesi Group. His father is Nigerian billionaire Adebayo Ogunlesi, a lawyer and investment banker.

Meanwhile, Jennifer is a celebrity jewelry designer and the daughter of Ronald Meyer, who co-founded CAA and went on to work as an entertainment executive.

Jennifer was married to Maguire from 2007 to 2016. They finalized their divorce in 2020. The exes share teens Ruby, 17, and Otis, 15.

