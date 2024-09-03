‘The View’ Weighs In on Harry & William, Bennifer Divorce and Taylor Swift (Exclusive)

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin on the brand-new set of “The View.”

The feisty ladies weighed in on the biggest headlines, like the royal rift between Prince Harry and William, Bennifer 2.0, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and the presidential election.

Harry and William recently paid their respects to their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes, but they avoided each other at the funeral.

Joy quipped, “[Harry]’s more comfortable with Americans than he is with his own people.”

More than a week ago, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage. Sara admitted, “I was one of those people that kinda had really cautious optimism… They’re too smart to, like, do something silly like rush into something. And here we are.”

While Ben and Jenn are going in different directions, Taylor and Travis are getting closer than ever, despite being in different countries at the moment.

Alyssa said, “When you work at that clip and pace and you’re in a different country, a different time zone, you need someone committed, and the fact that they’re still going so strong, I think it’s a testament to how right they are for each other.”

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are going head-to-head in the upcoming presidential election, but could we see either of them sit down on “The View”? Whoopi answered, “I doubt that you’ll ever get that man to sit here with us ever again.”

The cast kicked off Season 28 around the same iconic table in the middle of their new downtown Manhattan studio, which has some cool upgrades! Sara dished, “In the bathroom, you can wave your hand and the door opens.”

Joy likes the set because “the audience is closer to us.”