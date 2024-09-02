‘90 Day Fiancé’: Corona Reveals Ingi Broke His Penis; Josh & Lily Cancel Wedding

The “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” midseason supertease gives a glimpse at what’s still to come!

Corona confides in her friends that she and Ingi have only had sex four times in the last year, but that might be because he “kind of broke his penis”!

Her confession had her friends laughing!

Things get more serious with Corona when she confronts Ingi about their relationship, asking him, “Did you really have no idea that I actually wanted to get married?” He responds, “Many of my friends have been in a relationship for eight, nine years without being engaged.”

Corona rolls her eyes, saying, “I’m telling you right now, you’re with the wrong person.”

Ingi then walks out!

James is facing off with Meitalia’s sister, who he claims spread “malicious lies” about him.

In a tense conversation, Meitalia’s sister told James that she doesn’t trust him yet when he tells her that he wants to take care of Meitalia.

In another clip from the teaser, Joanne confesses to Sean that she doesn’t know if she wants to move. He reacts, saying, “I don’t know if I can deal for another six years.”

Shekinah worries she’s made a big mistake with Sarper, who doesn’t want her to throw their relationship in the “garbage.”

The teaser ends in very dramatic fashion with Josh telling Lily they have to cancel their wedding less than two hours before the big ceremony!

Lily exclaimed, “I’m so sad. I’m angry. I feel so bad.”