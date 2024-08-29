Getty Images

Drew and Jonathan Scott are dishing on “Celebrity IOU” and their family lives!

Drew just welcomed his second child, a daughter named Piper, with wife Linda Phan, while Jonathan is about to walk down the aisle with Zooey Deschanel.

Drew gushed, “Piper is such a little sweetheart. She’s 2 ½ months. She’s at the point where she’ll sort of lock eyes on you now and I can make her laugh. She thinks she’s talking to you. You’ll say something and she’s like ‘blah blah blah,’ but nothing comes out.”

Jonathan is busy being a stepdad to Zooey’s two kids, and admits that “it hasn’t gone anywhere yet” with the wedding planning!

He explained, “We’ve been pretty busy. We’re still working through what we want to do, how we want to do it.”

In the meantime, stars like Zach Braff, Mandy Moore, and Wanda Sykes are joining Drew and Jonathan on the new season of their HGTV hit “Celebrity IOU.”

Jonathan commented, “Seeing Wanda Sykes on a roof with a flamethrower, enough said.”