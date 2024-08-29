Getty Images

Harry Styles is giving new reunion hope to One Direction fans!

On Tuesday, the singer attended former bandmate Niall Horan’s The Show Live on Tour concert in Manchester.

A video posted on social media even shows Harry rocking a mustache and yellow cardigan as he sings and dances along as Niall performs a cover of One Direction’s “Stockholm Syndrome.”

One fan wrote in the comments, “Reunion when?” while another teased, “Close enough welcome back one direction.”

Check out another video of Harry dancing to Niall's hit "Heaven."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The boy band — featuring Styles, Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne — shot to fame on “The X Factor” in 2010 and signed with Simon Cowell’s Syco Records.

After the group found huge success, Zayn left in 2014. The remaining four members released a final album, “Made in the A.M.” in 2015, then announced they were going on an indefinite hiatus.

Getty Images

“Extra” caught up with the band at the 2015 American Music Awards. Harry said of the hiatus, "I think, kind of, the point of it is not to put a cap on it, and then, when we're all ready and want to do something, I'm sure we will.”

Niall added, “It is going to be a shock to the system. Doing this every day for the last five years, that’s just been our life and then not doing it for a bit is going to be strange.”

Liam insisted they would still see each other. “We’ll miss each other too much. We’ve shared such an amazing five years and experiences with each other that you can’t relate to with anybody else.”

In 2018, “Extra” spoke with Cowell about a possible 1D reunion. He said at the time, “I mean, why wouldn't you? I really hope it does [happen], but, you know, they've gotta make the decision themselves. But it would be incredible.”

Last year, Styles honored his bandmates as he accepted the Artist of the Year award at the 2023 Brit Awards.