Carmen Electra is among the cast members of “Baywatch” sharing never-before-revealed secrets in a new documentary.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush sat down with Electra and asked if people will ever get tired of analyzing the show.

She said, “I don’t think so, because it was the number one show in the world!”

Carmen and her co-stars were known for soaking up the sun and tearing up the sand in their iconic red swimsuits, and of course doing it slow motion.

When Billy asked if she still has the bathing suit, she revealed, “Of course I do, I have it framed!”

So what is her favorite memory from shooting the show?

Electra said, “I would have to say accomplishing things in the water I never thought I could do.”

Billy asked if she recalled cast members dating each other, and Carmen replied, “Not that I know of, but I’m not gonna lie, though, one of my first kisses with David Chokachi — and I was very green — we had a kissing scene and I just went in... tongue heavy!”

Looking back, she said, “I think he liked it! I just didn’t know! And when I watched back, I would be like, ‘Oh, my God!’”

Bush also asked if the cast was asked to weigh in, and Carmen said, “I never had a weigh-in, but I was told sometimes I was too heavy!

And I look back now and I don’t think I was.”

She recalled, “They would come up to you and say, ‘You need to lose some pounds’ or ‘You need to lose some weight.’”