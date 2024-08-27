Rock Icon Steve Wynn Releases New Album & Musical Tell-all Autobiography

Guy Kokken

Steve Wynn, legendary originator of the alternative rock music scene in L.A., has been creating albums and dazzling crowds for decades with his own brand of psychedelic garage rock and melodic musical mirth. Fronting the iconic band the Dream Syndicate to this day, along with his heralded solo career and other musical projects, Wynn has built an international following of fans and admirers.

Now, the singer-songwriter is back with a new solo album, “Make It Right,” featuring his latest single “Making Good On My Promises.” Check out the video here!

There is also a companion memoir called “I Wouldn’t Say It If It Wasn’t True” dropping Friday August 30. In his first book, Steve recounts his early days in L.A. and the formation the '60s-influenced music scene known as the Paisley Underground, with friends like the Bangles, the Three O’clock, Rain Parade, and Green on Red!