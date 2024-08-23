Rumer Willis and Derek Richard Thomas are no longer an item.

Willis, who shares daughter Louetta, 1, with Thomas, confirmed their split on Instagram Stories.

During a session of "Ask Me Anything (AMA) Uncensored” a fan asked, "Are you and Derek still a couple?" and Rumer answered, "Nope, I am single-momming it and co-parenting."

She went on, "I'm so grateful for Lou. She is the best thing in my life, and I am forever grateful I was able to have the time in that relationship for her to come into my life.”

Another user asked, “Would you have more children as a single mama?”

Willis replied, “Definitely, because having siblings is one of the best parts of my entire life. [Scout, Tallulah,] Mabel and Evelyn are my best friends and favorite people, and I want that for Lou. So, open to whatever that looks like in the future.”

Rumer hinted at changes in her life on August 16 as she celebrated her 36th birthday.

She shared a photo of herself and Lou and wrote on Instagram, “My tiny girl you are every birthday wish I’ve ever had come true. You are my soulmate and the love of my life. This last year has been so wild and challenging and beautiful and you are such a light. I am so grateful for you. For your tenderness and love. I learned so much this year. So much about myself. I feel more free and happier than I have been in a long time.”

The star continued, “Navigating through this last year has shown me strength inside myself I didn’t know was possible and I am so proud of myself. I wrote some lyrics to a song that I’m working on and they have never felt more true. ‘A voice rose up from my soul, to tell me that I can let go, and show me what I already know. That I have always been whole.’”

Rumer insisted, “So I’m letting go of everything and anything that no longer serves me Setting an intention through prayer for this next trip around the ☀️ to be delighted and surprised by magic every day. To remember who I am, loving all parts of me unconditionally. To continue walking this path I have set upon and see what I discover along the way. The wild, the messy, the strange, the wonderful. Just you and me kid, it’s all magic. I’m so lucky I get to share life with you.”

Rumer and Derek’s relationship timeline is unknown, but they confirmed in December 2022 that they were expecting their first child. Louetta was born April 16, 2023.