Splash News

“My Best Friend’s Wedding” star Rupert Everett is a married man!

In an interview with Tatler, Everett revealed that he got married to an accountant named Henrique earlier in the summer.

The couple exchanged vows at Camden Town Hall in London and held a post-wedding dinner at Italian restaurant Ciao Bella.

He admitted, “I have always hated weddings, although I do love funerals. But when you get older… I have seen so many problems that gay couples face, so it’s really more about forward-thinking, as we have been together for a long time now.”

“And I don’t know how long I’m going to last,” Rupert quipped. “Well, being tall, I’ve never seen a 95-year-old 6’5” person. You just never know what’s going to happen."

In June, rumors were swirling that Rupert and Henrique tied the knot.

A source told DailyMail.com, “They married recently. Both are wearing rings and are clearly very happy. Henrique is absolutely charming. He's rather quiet and happy to let Rupert take center stage.'

Years ago, Rupert told Mindfood magazine, “Well, it’s not my idea of heaven, marriage. When you are 18 or 19, it starts happening, going to weddings — and everything about all of my friends’ weddings I found repellent, actually. Going to stag nights in the early ‘80s was one of the most appalling things I have ever experienced. When I really started thinking about it, I was so lucky for being gay and not having to go through all that stuff. The ghastly wedding, the hideous wedding dress, the horrible things that men have to wear, and that weird thing of the best man giving a rude speech.”

He went on, “It’s incomprehensible, and then everyone is splitting up within two years. So it was never appealing to me. The wedding cake I think is ghastly, nothing was nice about it, and I think making it a legal contract is very, very damaging to a relationship. A relationship has to breathe and live and change, and turn into a different thing every day. And if you are comparing it to that Polaroid, that wedding snap, I think you’re f**ked.”

Despite his hesitation, he told The Times that he “wouldn’t mind getting married now.”

He went on, “I’d marry my boyfriend. Although I would only have two or three people to my wedding.”

The couple has been together for 15 years.

In the ‘80s, Everett had a six-year affair with television presenter Paula Yates while she was married to Bob Geldof.

In an interview with “Piers Morgan’s Life Stories” in 2021, he shared, “We were very, very close, I must say, for a long time, and she's someone that I adored and still adore. I think I was in love with her."