Backgrid

Cardi B, who is expecting her third child, is hitting back at online questions asking if she is “skin bleaching.”

“Bleaching while pregnant? Why must yall be so dumb ?,” the star wrote on X. “Actually NO ! I’m pregnant I’m slightly anemic.”

She went on, “I’m pregnant I’m slightly anemic ,this baby suckin all the energy off my body to the point I’m pale,eyes sunken ,veins green ASF,can’t tan under the sun cause I get hot super fast and dizzy.”

Cardi clapped back, “PLEAE STOP THINKIN WITH YOU’RE A**HOLE!”

It hasn’t been an easy pregnancy for Cardi. Earlier this month, she revealed a “freak accident” nearly caused her to lose her unborn child.

In an interview with X Spaces, Cardi B revealed that she slipped while walking down the stairs at her home.

She said, “I was going down the stairs and I slipped a little. I practically fell, but I was trying to prevent myself from falling, so I was holding myself on the railing. My foot still slipped, and I kind of busted my ass.

“I felt a weird jerk, like a pop, and I couldn’t get up really,” she went on. “I noticed that I couldn’t really walk, like, I was feeling pain in my, I don’t know, in the lower of my stomach."

After the fall, Cardi took a nap. She said, “When I woke up, I couldn’t move my bottom at all. Like, just moving my feet was hurting the bottom of my stomach. I couldn’t move. I felt, like, paralyzed."

Cardi then went to the hospital, where medical professionals told her that she tore a ligament in her pelvis and was dilated.

According to Cardi, the accident “almost cost me my little one” since she was experiencing contractions “every two minutes for a whole 24 hours.”

She elaborated, “So they had to monitor me and I was in a lot of pain. I couldn’t move for two days straight.”

Once she was cleared for a hospital discharge, Cardi was “put on bed rest” and has to do therapy.