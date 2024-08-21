Adam Sandler Reveals ‘Stud’ Travis Kelce Has a Cameo in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

Netflix/Getty

Travis Kelce has a fan in Adam Sandler!

Sandler stopped by “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday, where he revealed the NFL player will appear in his upcoming “Happy Gilmore” sequel.

Adam said of the cameo, "We have a nice something for Travis. He's gonna come by."

The comedian continued, "He's a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell. He’s a stud and he’s so funny."

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi just spoke with Adam at the premiere of his Netflix special “Adam Sandler: Love You.”

She asked about “Happy Gilmore 2” cameos, and he joked, “I've been getting a lot of calls from family members I didn't know I had who live in Jersey they are just like, ‘Put me in that.’”

On a more serious note, Adam said, “I’m pretty excited. It is probably going to be the most fun we’ve had in a long time.”

Meanwhile, it’s been six years since his last comedy special, and he spoke about how this one fell into place with director Josh Safdie. Watch!