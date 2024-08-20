‘Expedition X’ Team Left in Shock After Chilling Paranormal Activity at Former Asylum (Exclusive Clip)

Discovery Channel

“Extra” has an exclusive clip from this week’s “Expedition X,” as the team visits the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in West Virginia.

It is the second half of their special two-part investigation of one of the country’s most haunted locations, and the group is left rattled by what they experience.

The clip starts out with host Josh Gates, scientist Phil Torres, and paranormal researcher Heather Amaro in a meeting hall at the former asylum, watching a slide show of old images from psychiatric hospital.

One image appears to be performers onstage in front of an audience. Heather asks, “Is anyone here from this picture?” and Josh adds, “This place has been quiet for so…”

At that moment, a gramophone in the room starts playing old-time music, and the team gasps in shock.

The music stops and they go to the next slide, this one of people dancing… and the music starts again.

Josh goes on to ask, “Do you have a memory of this room?” and the gramophone begins to play!

Gates declares, “I am leaving, I’ll be in the car.” He asks Phil what is setting off the player, but Torres insists, “I do not know.”

At that point, the slide projector starts cycling and the music begins to play again, and then the whole slide reel pops off and rolls away.

Josh, in shock, yells, “What the f**k!”