Phil Donahue, the talk show host who became the first to include audience participation and to delve into divisive social issues, died Sunday following a long illness, "Today" reports. He was 88.

His family said in a statement that the man known as the King of Daytime Talk to Oprah's Queen, died at home surrounded by his family, including his wife of 44 years, "That Girl" star Marlo Thomas, 86; his sister; his children; his grandchildren; and his golden retriever, Charlie.

The family urged fans to donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, founded by Thomas' TV-legend dad Danny Thomas, or to the Phil Donahue/Notre Dame Scholarship Fund.

“The Phil Donahue Show," later known simply as “Donahue,” ran for 29 years, from 1967 to 1996, launching in Dayton, Ohio, before going national. Filmed in Chicago and later NYC, it was characterized by — and frequently parodied, as by Phil Hartman on "SNL" — for Donahue's earnest and well-informed questioning of expert guests, and his goading of an in-studio audience eager to be a part of a lively debate.

Issues covered on "Donahue" included abortion rights, consumer protection (his most frequent guest was Ralph Nader), homosexuality, drag, AIDS, U.S. foreign policy, race, rape and other sexual abuse, parenting, feminism, and more. Some of the topics were broached for the first time to a mass audience during the day by Donahue.

He also interviewed a slew of top stars and newsmakers, including Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, Gloria Steinem, the Jackson Family, Farrah Fawcett, Audrey Hepburn, John Wayne, and more. He met his future wife by interviewing her on his show.

She remembered on Facebook in 2015, "Phil and I met on his talk show... in 1977 — it was instant chemistry. He flirted, I giggled, and his TV audience watched us fall in love."

When his influential show ended after some 6,000 installments, he went on to briefly host a show on MSNBC, from 2002-2003, before retiring from the format.

