Alain Delon, Impossibly Handsome French Star of 'Purple Noon,' Dies at 88

Getty Images

Alain Delon, the César-winning French film star who became internationally famous in the '60s — and the subject of an ugly family dispute in his decline — has died at 88.

The New York Times confirmed via a family statement that he died Sunday at his home in Douchy-Montcorbon, France. He had suffered a massive stroke in 2019 and was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2022, the year he reportedly told one of his sons he wished to end his own life via assisted suicide.

French President Emmanuel Macron honored him on Instagram as, "Wistful, popular, secretive, he was more than a star: a French monument."

Though his beauty threatened to distract, Delon managed to consistently turn in enigmatic performances in a series of classic films, in the process becoming both a pinup, a cinematic icon, and fodder for tabloids worldwide.

Developing...